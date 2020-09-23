Another high school goes all virtual.

Message to Parkview Parents from Principal James Castleberry Good Evening Patriot Family:

This is Principal James Castleberry with an important announcement. Thursday, September 24, Parkview Magnet High School will be closed to all students and staff for onsite instruction; all students will learn virtually from home through Schoology. The school will also be closed to all extracurricular activities and games through at least Sunday, September 27th.

This week, we have had several students test positive for the COVID virus. In addition, we have had to quarantine two staff and a number of students based on close contact with their peers. LRSD is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and LRSD’s Point of Contact (POC) team to continue efforts on contact tracing and will utilize this time to deep clean and disinfect the building.