It took a wait of a day, but I finally received the Conway Police Department report on the arrest of three people protesting against police brutality outside the Conway police headquarters.

Here it is.

It begins, with much more to follow:

The crime: Criminal trespass. The specifics: Standing on a low brick wall that includes letters spelling out Conway Police Department and standing on the dirt in front of it. They were ordered to move to the sidewalk. Why? Because. Some refused to get down from the wall and were physically taken into custody. Officers also said they were criminally trespassing for standing on the “landscaped” area, the dirt in front of the retaining wall. Video of the arrest also shows, however, an officer physically taking down someone who was neither on the wall or on the dirt, but on the side of the wall where benches are placed on pavement leading to the front door.

The photos are from the police. Comments in social media from the police defenders in Conway are along the lines of: If the police tell you to do something, you must do it, lawful order or not. And get arrested if you don’t. Courts in the United States have not always agreed to sustain charges dreamed up by authoritarian cops. In Conway and Faulkner County, where the official view is that cops can do anything and must not be criticized, I’m not so sure. At least these three survived their encounter with police, unlike Lionel Morris, a SUSPECTED grocery store shoplifter in Conway.

Say one thing for the pandemic, it’s given critics a bit of a voice that has been denied them by Mayor Bart Castleberry and the Conway City Council. The mayor refuses to allow Reinvest in Conway, an activist group, a place on the agenda to speak before the City Council on police issues. The Council allows no public comments at its meeting of any kind.

But the Council is currently meeting by Zoom thanks to the pandemic. And guess what? Until Conway decides to turn the feature off, you may post comments to the webpage as the Council meets and afterward. (The date shown on the video is erroneous.) The First Amendment got a good workout last night.