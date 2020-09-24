Interesting letter from the archives of the UA Little Rock School of Law to Larry Averill, a former dean and professor there, from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She delivered the Altheimer lecture at the law school in the spring of 1990. Her topic: “On Amending the Constitution: A Plea for Patience.”

Bill Clinton was governor then. Hillary Rodham Clinton was a Rose Law Firm lawyer. President Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the court in June 1993 and she was confirmed Aug. 3, 1993. She was sworn in Aug. 10, 1993.