This is Principal Tina Greenwood with an important announcement. Friday, September 25th, Gibbs will be closed to all students and staff for onsite instruction; all students will learn virtually from home through Schoology. Virtual delivery for all students will continue through October 2nd, with in-person learning resuming on October 5th. Our biggest challenge is the number of staff at our school who have had to be quarantined. The ability to deliver in-person and virtual instruction has become problematic with so many staff members quarantined. At this point, it is important to remember that we only have one staff person and one student who have tested positive. LRSD is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and LRSD’s Point of Contact (POC) team to continue efforts on contact tracing and will utilize this time to deep clean and disinfect the building.

No employees will report to work on Friday, September 25th. Teachers will continue to deliver virtual instruction from home for all students on Friday. On Monday, September 28th, teachers who are not already quarantined may use the school to help deliver their virtual instruction. All other support staff and classified employees will return to normal work hours, September 28th – October 2nd.