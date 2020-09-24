The Arkansas Supreme Court this week granted an expedited schedule for an appeal in a lawsuit seeking to invalidate two constitutional amendments referred by the Arkansas legislature.

The challenge is to Issue 2, to kill term limits, and Issue 3, to make it nearly impossible to circulate petitions for amendments and initiated acts. The lawsuit, by term limits supporter Tom Steel, says the ballot titles are insufficient for voters to understand their many changes to the constitution.

The state asked that the appeal of Circuit Judge Mary McGowan’s clearance of the two issues be dismissed. She said the legislature was granted more leeway in titles for amendments than popular petitions. The full court decided to hear it. Justices Jo Hart and Shawn Womack would have dismissed it.

Here’s the argument for removing them from the ballot. (ey were invalid and the votes shouldn’t be counted The state’s reply is due Oct. 2.

