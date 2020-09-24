There you have it. Another big day for COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Not much for the governor to spin and grin about today:

‘“Today’s report of 1,030 new PCR positive COVID-19 cases serves as a caution to everyone who is out and about engaging in work, school, and recreation. We need to take responsibility, and we need to support the need for isolation or quarantine when required. We have limited tools to stop the spread, and our self-isolation when needed and our social distancing will be successful if we all do our part.”

In another universe, it might serve as a reason to rethink a Ready for Business approach to the pandemic.