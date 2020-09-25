It was another big day for COVID-19 in the state, though short of the 1,086 increase yesterday. (now updated with the full rundown).
Arkansas cases confirmed by PCR test yesterday: 76,676
Arkansas cases confirmed by PCR test today: 77,472
Increase in confirmed cases: 796
Probable cases (generally antigen tests) yesterday: 2,373
Probable cases today: 2,474
Increase in probable cases: 101
Total increase in cases in one day: 897 to 79,946
Deaths increased by 20 (19 from confirmed cases and 1 probable) to 1,266 total.
Hospitalizations were up 27 to 484 (a higher number than I originally reported).
More when I have it, but I suspect a high testing number will be mentioned and an acknowledgment of continuing evidence of community spread.
UPDATE: Governor Hutchinson didn’t disappoint:
Today we exceeded our September testing goal with over 200,000 tests performed this month. We will continue working to increase testing capacity across the state to help us identify COVID-19 cases and slow the spread of this virus. While our cases are down from yesterday, we cannot let our guard down. Let’s all do the right thing this weekend for the benefit of our family and friends.