It was another big day for COVID-19 in the state, though short of the 1,086 increase yesterday. (now updated with the full rundown).

Arkansas cases confirmed by PCR test yesterday: 76,676

Arkansas cases confirmed by PCR test today: 77,472

Increase in confirmed cases: 796

Probable cases (generally antigen tests) yesterday: 2,373

Probable cases today: 2,474

Increase in probable cases: 101

Total increase in cases in one day: 897 to 79,946

Deaths increased by 20 (19 from confirmed cases and 1 probable) to 1,266 total.

Hospitalizations were up 27 to 484 (a higher number than I originally reported).

More when I have it, but I suspect a high testing number will be mentioned and an acknowledgment of continuing evidence of community spread.

UPDATE: Governor Hutchinson didn’t disappoint: