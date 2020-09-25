If liberals actually cared about empowering women, they’d be applauding Judge Amy Coney Barrett – a working mom with impeccable legal credentials – not denigrating her with bigoted attacks on her Christian faith. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 25, 2020

On the heels of news reporting that Amy Coney Barrett will be Donald Trump’s pick to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg came confirmation in a Sarah Huckabee Sanders straw man Tweet.

Are liberals today denigrating her with bigoted attacks on her Christian faith? I know. She’s a Catholic and also a member of People of Praise, a charismatic group that has been the subject of some explanatory reporting. But most of the talk about faith has been anticipatory comments from conservatives creating a straw man to beat up.

I’m a liberal. And I have plenty to criticize Barrett about, beginning and ending with her jurisprudence, not her religion.

Great list on that was compiled by Mark Stern for Slate. He says Barrett has a “fundamentally cruel” vision of the law.

She is a hardcore conservative, but that description doesn’t quite capture how radically her jurisprudence differs from Ginsburg’s. The justice viewed the Bill of Rights and civil rights acts as generous guarantees of human dignity that must be read expansively to achieve their purpose. By contrast, Barrett’s view of the law is fundamentally cruel. During her three years on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett has either written or joined a remarkable number of opinions that harm unpopular and powerless individuals who rely on the judiciary to safeguard their rights. Faced with two plausible readings of a law, fact, or precedent, Barrett always seems to choose the harsher, stingier interpretation. Can job applicants sue employers whose policies have a disproportionately deleterious impact on older people? Barrett said no. Should courts halt the deportation of an immigrant who faced torture at home? Barrett said no. Should they protect refugees denied asylum on the basis of xenophobic prejudice? Barrett said no. Should they shield prisoners from unjustified violence by correctional officers? Barrett said no. Should minors be allowed to terminate a pregnancy without telling their parents if a judge has found that they’re mature enough to make the decision? Barrett said no. Should women be permitted to obtain an abortion upon discovering a severe fetal abnormality? Barrett said no.

It goes on. And on.

She is a funhouse mirror distortion, as judge, of the woman that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was.

But here we are.