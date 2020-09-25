LRSD COVID Update 9.25.20

The Little Rock School District releases its Covid Notification report for the 24-hour period starting at 3 p.m. yesterday and ending at 3 p.m. today. Additionally, please see LRSD statement regarding Little Rock Southwest and Parkview below. Access the reports on the District’s website, linked here: www.lrsd.org/covidupdate The page will be updated regularly. ### Statement from Little Rock School District September 25, 2020 th The number of positive cases and high number of students and staff required to be quarantined at those campuses have led to this change in educational delivery. The Arkansas Department of Health and the Little Rock School District (LRSD) have utilized this week to further investigat positive COVID-19 and close contact cases at Little Rock Southwest and Parkview high schools. To ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, LRSD believes the most responsible approach for next week is to continue virtual instruction at both sites through October 2nd , with the in-person learning option resuming on October 5 . The number of positive cases and high number Athletic practices and extracurricular events will not take place during this span of time. Both Little Rock Southwest and Parkview will be available for students who need support for their virtual learning. School buses will run their normal routes and cafeterias will be open each day. The staff members at both campuses will be expected to work on site, unless they have been previously asked to quarantine. We will continue to work very closely with the Arkansas Department of Health and follow their guidance. LRSD wishes to thank parents, staff and community for their ongoing support.