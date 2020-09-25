Ok…. So I am including the Chair of the Republican Party and Chris Madison on this email so that they can here this from me also… I am going to answer these questions in a POINT BLANK way so I will not be misunderstood or taken the wrong way. Let me start by saying that the statements made in this email is VERY direct and will make some uncomfortable about the “non-partisan adult in your position to behave” that I am. As to my understanding, I am considered to be an advisary of the Democratic Party in Izard County. I am not an advisary to the party, yet I am an advisary to being scrutinized and questioning the leadership ability to the Commission to the point of a personal boiling point that I have kept under control until this email. So, with that in mind here are the hard facts that you are asking about.

“I’m just confused as to why machines and tablets were delivered having had nothing downloaded on them so that no one could train on them on the day designated.”

The tablets had the Primary Election information on them. They were downloaded, however, Sheilah looked at the Encryption code and it was smeared a little and inputed the code in incorrectly. The code was I907610. the code that she inputed was 190710. It was an honest mistake and could be easily made. She tried the code on every tablet there and since the first letter was an “I” instead of a “1”. As you can see in this email it would be an easy thing to miss. The USB Drive for both machines were at ES&S for the upcoming election. Sheilah showed the class how to open, use (to the best of the circumstances at hand) and close the machines. She explained the process of running the zero tabs, signed and posted and stated how the voting machine works and what happens at the time of closing.

As to state law, it does not require hands on training on the tablets, voting machines or DS2000. Sheilah and I are always trying to make sure that we do above and beyond to have a smooth Election Day and that everyone is trained above what is required by the State.

“Also why were there no training manuals At 8:30 AM sharp?”

There were manuals left from the last training. When the machines was picked up at the courthouse, that box was not in the trailer when it arrived. I asked Becky about them on Monday morning around 7:00 am and Becky stated that she had not seen them and that she didn’t know where they were. I asked her to look again and that I would be up there as soon as I got the room set up to look for them. They were not in the room that the machines were in and I did ask the guy that took the machines back up to the courthouse from the last training session if he remembered seeing a box of orange books when he unloaded them and he said that it was so long ago that he could not remember. At that point, I asked the Clerks office to print off 20 books so I can take them back to the class. I was back in the class with the printed material around 9:30 am. So, the books were in the classroom one hour late and everyone had one. Again, this was beyond my immediate control and I done the best that I could do.

The next statement I am going to divide up into two different answers in order to answer them without confusion.

“I also call to question the necessity of telling trainees, new people new to the experience of a very sacred part of our democracy, and especially the adverse circumstances under which this election is taking place (meaning Covid of course), your own personal feelings about wearing masks. Namely, your statement that ‘masks are for the birds’”

I want to be PERFECTLY CLEAR in my stance on wearing mask. There are two sides to this issue, prevention and what the law states about this issue. The Governors executive order # 20-43 states that “ People voting, assisting voters, serving as poll watchers, or actively performing election administration duties (face coverings are still strongly encouraged);” are exempt from wearing face coverings. It also states,” that if a person has ample opportunity space of six feet or more to practice physical distancing” does not need to wear a mask. So, wearing a mask in a situation that would inhibit a person to be CLOSER than the six feet requirements I do see a need for a mask, in order to follow the governors orders, however if a distance is achieved greater than this, then it is not required and the thought process that is required is “for the birds.” My personal thoughts are not needed to be explained further as to maintain “non-partisan adult in my position to state,” however, but since my personal stance was brought up, I will ascertain that it (Covid) is no worse than the flu or any other disease that might come through that we need a vaccine for and is being exploited at this time in our country as something that is worse than it really is.

“ And that you are ‘tired of a socialistic government telling you what to do’!”

This is one that put the last straw on the camels back for me, as I will now explain. As you can see in all the above explanations there have been no reference to either party concerning any explanations and there have been no reference to anything derogatory towards the Democratic Party of Izard County or the Democratic Party as a whole, yet the simple statement that I am “tired of a socialistic rules and ideology,” which was what I actually said and explained after I made the statement concerns no party directly, yet if you (as a Democrat take that as your political platform of socialistic government,) then, I guess I am talking about the party. HOWEVER…. I told the class also, that I am tired of all the rules and regulations that the government is imposing upon the people of the United States. These rules and regulations are wrong BE IT REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT that imposes their parties beliefs on the whole country.

What happened to being Americans? I can tell you now (since I am past my boiling point) that I am sick to death of the political parties in America. There is so much bickering, name calling, personal agendas and lastly a way to become extremely rich if you are in politics that turns my stomach. Izard County is relatively no different than that of their national counterparts. I have personally been caught in the middle of this since 2018 and I am not going to tolerate that anymore. There is nothing to gain for me personally in being the Chair of the IZCBEC. I am tired of constantly being badgered by the Izard County Democratic Party of Arkansas by the countless personal attacks against brought against me. The Izard County Democrat Party needs to be a part of the solution instead of ALWAYS being part of the problem. I have ask Mrs. Johns on several occasions to relay the message to the Chair of the Party in Izard County if they have a problem with the things they are doing, then all they have to do is ask. I have not been unfair in my decision making processes and will will continue to be that way.

I now challenge you Mrs. Johns and all that you made a part of your email this to answer these questions….

1. How have I set a positive role in the election process in Izard County?

2. Have I sowed discourse to the county to further the parties agenda?

3. Have you attended the Commissioners meetings and voiced your concerns?

4. Will I be a part of the solution instead of bailing out when the times get rough?

and lastly….

5. Does the words and actions that I am doing bringing unity to the electoral process or is it divide the county further into two unreconcilable ideologies?

