Dual demonstrations are scheduled Saturday in Conway, which has experienced tension recently because of the death of a black man at hands of police who tased and restrained him over a suspected misdemeanor shoplifting offense and the mayor’s refusal to allow a grassroots group to talk about police issues before the City Council.

The Conway Prayer March 2020 will begin at 11 a.m. at Simon Park and march to the courthouse. This sponsored by The Return, an organization that will be marching Saturday in Washington and elsewhere. Right Wing Watch sees more than religion in the effort. Mayor Bart Castleberry is advertised as a prominent player in the Conway event.

The Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice will be holding a Rally Against Hate from 11 a.m. to noon at the courthouse. They say the rally will be “family-friendly and open to all.” But there might be differences of opinions when The Return group arrives at the courthouse with the mayor.

Said the Coalition’s Facebook notice:

This Saturday, Mayor Castleberry is hosting a Prayer March is cooperation with The Return. This organization believes the legalization of same-sex marriage was orchestrated by Satan and that Islam is a “vile and evil” religion. These views are wholly inconsistent with how our city should move forward. It is morally irreprehensible that our Mayor is sponsoring an event with this group. Let’s show him that there are more of us than of them. Hate has no place in Conway.

Conway police will be on hand, I’m sure. Dispensing equal protection under the law.

Warning to participants: Don’t stand on that little brick wall in front of police headquarters or the dirt in front of it. Conway police have deemed that a criminal act.

