You know why people are sick of politics and politicians? Here’s why. Dirty tricks like these dishonest mail pieces distorting the record of @Bruce_Maloch . Campaigns and politicians doing/saying whatever you have to in order to win. pic.twitter.com/uG66EiO8AU — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

These mail pieces depict @Bruce_Maloch as a liberal, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Pro-Choice, Tax and spend liberal. Why is this crap? Let me explain. Every tax bill depicted was sponsored by and overwhelmingly supported by Republicans, including the Governor. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Many were not even net tax increases. For instance the tobacco tax increase took every dollar raised and gave it to low income working families in tax relief. The concept was to relieve them from the burden that tobacco and vaping illnesses cost the taxpayer. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

But details like that, while necessary to explain the bill and be truthful are omitted. Because it’s about winning – truth be damned. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Or how about the internet sales tax bill? Overwhelmingly passed; it also provided corporate tax relief, and brought e-fairness to Arkansas. Failure to pass that bill with the increasing move to online sales would have been devastating to our budget and our local merchants. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Leaders pass bills like that. Politicians don’t because they fear the distorted dishonest attacks that will threaten them in an election. This is why we have so few leaders in politics. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

What about the cell phone tax bill? Just as @xjelliott was attacked for it, these guys decide to hit Senator Maloch – nevermind it was carried by a Republican, overwhelmingly passed in both Houses. Why? Because as people have moved from land lines to cell phones… — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

there was no longer enough dollars to support the 911 call centers. It’s kind of a big deal to have those working, so reasonable legislators voted for it; knowing full well that unscrupulous “political experts” would twist it to something else come election time. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

How about the gas and diesel tax? Again, carried by a Republican, overwhelmingly passed in both Houses. Why? as cars have gotten more fuel efficient, and road costs have gone up it was clear we had to do something our if we wanted to have good roads. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Supported by our Republican Governor and most republican legislators, voting for this is hardly grounds to call some one a Bernie Sanders Democrat. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Senator Maloch is one of the most pro-life legislators I’ve served with. Don’t take my word for it, or a mail piece from some political hack’s word for it. Arkansas Right To Life consistently supports him. I’ve passed numerous pro-life bills…. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Senator Maloch has voted for every one of them. While I voted to override the vetoes, to imply that voting against an override, given the dozens of pro-life votes that Senator Maloch has made is politics at its worst. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

One of the mail pieces uses a bible verse out of Jeremiah to make the argument of the importance of being pro-life. It’s ironic to use bible verses against the legislator who is the most faithful attender of our bi-partisan weekly prayer meetings. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Last year when my daughter, @mollhendren got married, no legislator was kinder with notes and gifts to her than Senator Maloch. I will not stand by and allow people to lie about a good man and solid friend – regardless of party. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

So.. forgive me for my rant, but someone’s got to call this crap out and the people doing it. Otherwise no one will like where we end up. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) September 24, 2020

Remarkable event yesterday: A sterling Twitter thread by Senate President Pro Tem Jim Hendren, a Republican and nephew of Republican Governor Hutchinson, in defense of his Democratic colleague, Sen. Bruce Maloch of Emerson.

Hendren, was offended by the blistering and dishonest mailers being circulated against Maloch by his opponent, Charles Beckham and by the state Republican Party, under the name of party chair Doyle Webb.

Remarkable because politics has become zero sum, particularly for the controlling Arkansas Republicans.

Remarkable because Beckham — and the Arkansas Republican Party which is independently trashing Maloch in mailers — is responsible, as Hendren notes, through the governor and the legislative majority for every piece of legislation Beckham is trying to hang on Maloch.

I thought I saw the fine hand of Asa Inc., the Gilmore Strategy Group consisting of former hands of the governor in this, though Maloch says not. They are using similar mailers against other Democrats, particularly hammering on the cell phone fee. But they are bathing in Republican money on issues on which they worked.

Who is handling Beckham’s work. Good question. His campaign finance reports through August show only an expenditure on a filing fee, nothing on advertising or his website or anything else.

Maloch is a conservative Democrat in a blood-red district. He’s supported the governor’s tax cuts, heavy on help for the better situated, and his voting record on abortion could hardly be better for so-called “pro-life” supporters. The only mark on his abortion record are votes to uphold Gov. Mike Beebe’s veto of two anti-abortion bills that Maloch voted for — a 12-week and 20-week abortion ban. Beebe said the bills were unconstitutional. The 12-week ban has been struck down. The 20-week ban has not been challenged in Arkansas courts for reasons pro-choice advocates could explain, but similar legislation been struck down in other states for banning abortion pre-viability.

Maloch is being dishonestly smeared by the chairman of Hendren’s party and Hendren was willing to say so. Maloch is an aisle-crosser, too. They are in very short supply. Good for both of them.