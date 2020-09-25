Points for accessibility to Governor Hutchinson.

The New York Times queried the country’s 26 Republican governors about Donald Trump’s refusal to say he’d accept an election loss.

Some Republicans in Congress have given implicit criticism (the usual silence from Arkansas congressmen, as usual). One notable exception:

At the Capitol on Thursday, Republican senators and members of the House could not avoid questions from reporters about the president’s sentiment, but party members elsewhere exhibited little appetite for engaging in a discussion about them. Just four of the 168 Republican National Committee members responded to emailed questions about Mr. Trump’s remarks, and just one of the country’s 26 Republican governors — Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas — agreed to address the issue when contacted through their press offices. “Our common commitment to democracy and the rule of law,” Mr. Hutchinson wrote, “is not dependent upon the actions of any one individual.”

Sens. Boozman and Cotton? Reps. Hill, Crawford, Womack and Westerman?