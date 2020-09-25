Southand Casino Racing has suspended through January the parimutuel licenses of greyhound breeders Wesley Parvin and Ursula O’Donnell after seeing evidence they trained their dogs to race using live jackrabbits, and have ordered them off the property and their dogs ineligible to race.

Live baiting is a violation of Arkansas Racing Commission rules against behavior that is detrimental the sport.

The Southland Board of Judges is also recommending that the commission permanently revoke Parvin’s and O’Donnell’s licenses and ban occupational licenses for people under their supervision.

Gruesome videos of dogs encouraged to run down and kill the rabbits in Keota, Okla., and Abilene, Kan., were made by an investigator for Grey 2K Worldwide, a nonprofit organization that works to pass greyhound protection laws and bring an end to the sport, which requires the dogs to be caged for 20 to 23 hours and causes maiming and injury.

In addition to Parvin and O’Donnell, the Southland Board of Judges has recommended that Tori Michelle Shepherd and Jason, who are not license holders now, be denied licenses applied for in the future, based on the content of the videos. The board did not take action on 15 other breeders thought to have been involved for lack of evidence.