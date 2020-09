The Arkansas Health Department reports Arkansas’s COVID-19 case count hit 80,755 today, up 809 from yesterday’s count.

The increase included 788 new confirmed cases and 21 more probable cases. (The former are based on PCR tests; the latter on antigent tests.)

19 more deaths were reported, for a total of 1,285.

Tests for the day appeared to be around the 8,000 mark.

I’ll post the more detailed summary when it arrives.

