Arkansas’s COVID-19 case count moved up to 81,242 today, only 487 more than the count Saturday, following several days of 800-plus. But Sunday is typically a slower day.

Confirmed cases, based on PCR tests, rose by 475. Probable cases, based on antigen tests, rose by 12.

Deaths continue to climb, with 23 more deaths listed today, for a total of 1,308. All the new deaths were based on confirmed cases.

Tests were between 6,000 and 7,000.

The number hospitalized dropped by two to 452.

The line is open.

I’ll update with the broader Health Department summary when it arrives and the governor’s cheer for a lower case count today.