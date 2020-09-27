Within the context of the knowledge that there are two educators, a superintendent and a teacher <<LATE EDIT: THREE, ONE SUPT AND TWO TEACHERS>>, fighting for their lives in ICU in Arkansas hospitals right now, I have struggled with how to compose my summary for this week. I cannot get them out of my head and my heart. Each one of them has a family, a student body, coworkers, a community, who love them and are praying for them to be OK. Additionally, there have been over 4,000 cumulative Covid cases in Arkansas public schools. Those who choose to look at this situation in terms of percentages of mortality and infection rates are missing the entire point of why we are all so concerned. Each person who is sick or in the hospital has hundreds of people in their lives. When you include all of those people, all those who are in quarantine, and all the children who sitting in class 2 feet away from other children because distancing is an impossible fantasy, or playing on the playground with an invisible and potentially deadly virus, your perspective changes. It is not simply a statistics problem, it is a humanity problem. For every known case there are others lurking unseen…you may dismiss this threat, quoting percentages and statistics to other people but I no longer want hear them. We use statistics to justify (or not) our actions all the time. Consider these examples:

The odds that an American will be in an active shooter situation are 1 in 110,154, yet we were required to implement some extremely restrictive rules to upgrade security on our campuses.

The odds of being in a tornado are 1 in 4,513,000, yet we have regular drills (supposed to) but we have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on safe rooms to protect populations from them.

So here we are…over 204,000 Americans have died in the past 6 months and we aren’t even halfway through this thing. As of yesterday there have been 80,755 confirmed cases in Arkansas, and 1,285 deaths. Think about how many hundreds of people are in those individuals’ lives and sphere of influence. Each one of those individuals has people who love them. We need to rethink how we contextualize those numbers.

With that in mind, I have decided to stop worrying about how I phrase things here. I have been deliberately vague about some things because I didn’t want to get myself in trouble for naming districts directly. Today I no longer care, and will tell you what I have been told. In legal terms I suppose that is “hearsay” or secondhand information, so there is that.

People’s lives are at stake. Their families are at stake. Their students are at stake. Their friends and churches and communities are at stake.

These are some of the most egregious stories I have been told in private messages this week.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, Little Rock: So many teachers are out, many on quarantine, that the school auditorium has been filled every day this past week with students with no substitutes. …..

SEARCY S.D. (town, not county), JR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOL: At least 6 students and 3 staff have tested positive. At least 40 students and 20 staff on quarantine. That was early in the week. The Junior High went virtual Wednesday thru Friday because of 13 staff (1 sub) out and about 40 students still. The official ADH report lists 5 active cases.

PINE BLUFF S.D., Southwood Elem: closed on Friday due to too many staff testing positive and quarantined. 5 cases listed on the official report.

OZARK S.D.: A teacher came to school with symptoms for several days, students have now tested positive. The official report shows 14 active cases, but people there say there are many more plus quarantines.

WEST HELENA S.D.: Is not on the official report at all. Some administrators have tested positive, one campus was without any admins for an unknown period of time. …….