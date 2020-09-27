I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Donald Trump’s gone crazy on Twitter today, no doubt on account of the ABC/Washington Post poll showing him trailing Joe Biden by 10 points (where Hillary Clinton was up 2 points at the same time in 2016).

One of his eruptions reminded me of a favorite scoundrel, Darrell Glascock, the late Louisiana-flavored political consultant who came up with the idea to challenge Governor Bill Clinton to take a drug test in 1986 when Glascock was working for Republican Frank White’s comeback bid. If only I could find some of the cartoons George Fisher did about the episode.

Let us hope the Trump ploy is as successful as Glascock’s. Clinton won 64-36.

I liked, sniff, this response, sniff, from the director of the Office of Government Ethics under Barack Obama.

I have to admit, I’d be intrigued to see a drug test of Trump, especially if it included a scan for pseudoephedrine, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. https://t.co/Yo6q7Noi0w — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 27, 2020

Another page from history: Tipped that White would challenge him during a televised debate in 1986, Clinton arranged to take a test beforehand along with campaign manager Betsey Wright. When White issued his challenge, Clinton smiled and said he already had taken a test as had Wright. He said White and Glascock should do the same. In writing about the episode in his book and about attacks on his brother related to drugs and their impact on his mother, Clinton said his mother had come to understand that “politics was a rough game in which the only answer to a low blow is winning.”

One unhappy word about that generally favorable ABC/Washington Post poll: Men.