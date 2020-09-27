Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: There will be “in January 2025, after President Trump finishes his second term.” pic.twitter.com/fVsvOT0rti — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) September 27, 2020

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has been getting a lot of exposure lately, not particularly flattering.

For example, watch him evade straight answers when asked about Donald Trump’s refusal to agree to a peaceful exit should he lose the election Nov. 3. He finally raises the Trump promise that there will be a court contest if he loses and Cotton raises the bogus vote fraud issue.

He’s also been busy raising straw men, such as “Democrats” are attacking Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s faith (more on that in another item) and her family. Name a Democratic leader who has done either, senator.

He also says Biden should put ou a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. Why? It wasn’t the practice until Trump came along to politicize the process. Circumstances change with the vacancy, if there are any. And while we’re at it, if Amy Barrett is so great, why was beer-swilling accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh chosen before her? (Except the obvious parallels between Kavanaugh andd Trump.)

Fact: Cotton and others are raising fake issues (and spurring many media articles absent Democrats to pin them on) to obscure Barrett’s “fundamentally cruel” legal vision. She’ll be a disaster for health care, human rights, voter rights and worker protection. Which, of course, is the point.