Media are full of stories about whether Democrats will make an issue of Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith.

Read these articles and you’ll find little about Democrats in Congress talking about her religion, particularly the relevant senators. You will find Republicans predicting Democrats will use her religion against her. It is a straw man tactic to obscure Barrett’s “fundamentally cruel” legal philosophy, which holds peril for the Affordable Care Act, human rights, voter rights, the environment and workers.

Like your health care? Activist conservative judges like Barrett are prepared to legislate it away from you. But about religion.

Are Democrats are anti-Catholic?

“Didn’t Democrats just pick the fourth-ever Catholic nominee for president? Isn’t the Democratic speaker of the House a Catholic? Wasn’t Barack Obama’s first Supreme Court nominee, Sonia Sotomayor, the first Catholic woman elevated to the bench?” https://t.co/38Yxw4RwYg — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) September 27, 2020

163 members of Congress are Catholic. 141 are in the House and 22 in the senate.

In the House, it breakdowns to 87 Democrat and 54 Republican are Catholic.

The Senate breakdowns to 12 Dems and 10 GOP are Catholic.

So it’s obvious that Dems won’t elect Catholics… — The Pumpkin Marquis (@sunbro_4life) September 27, 2020

If you think Democrats are hard on Catholics, which they aren’t, do some reading on the subject about Trump’s evangelical base and their view of Catholicism.

Trump people claim that they are concerned about anti-Catholic attacks but Robert Jeffress, who has repeatedly preached against Catholicism, is one of Trump’s main religious advisers. https://t.co/oMPXVGOrXd — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) September 27, 2020

Want to support a devout Catholic whose religion doesn’t include waving a Bible in front of a prop church? Here’s a recommendation from the governor of New Jersey.

There’s been some discussion about @JoeBiden’s Catholic faith recently. I want to take a minute and relate a story from early 2013, when I served under President @BarackObama and Vice President Biden as Ambassador to Germany. — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) September 26, 2020

PS: Yes, Republicans talk about comments on religion by Democrats during Barrett’s confirmation hearing for the Circuit Court of Appeals. But have you heard the whole story?