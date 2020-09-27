By
Max Brantley
On
10:38 am

DEFEND CATHOLICISM: Vote Biden.

Media are full of stories about whether Democrats will make an issue of Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith.

Read these articles and you’ll find little about Democrats in Congress talking about her religion, particularly the relevant senators. You will find Republicans predicting Democrats will use her religion against her. It is a straw man tactic to obscure Barrett’s “fundamentally cruel” legal philosophy, which holds peril for the Affordable Care Act, human rights, voter rights, the environment and workers.

Like your health care? Activist conservative judges like Barrett are prepared to legislate it away from you. But about religion.

Are Democrats are anti-Catholic?

 

If you think Democrats are hard on Catholics, which they aren’t, do some reading on the subject about Trump’s evangelical base and their view of Catholicism.

Want to support a devout Catholic whose religion doesn’t include waving a Bible in front of a prop church? Here’s a recommendation from the governor of New Jersey.

PS: Yes, Republicans talk about comments on religion by Democrats during Barrett’s confirmation hearing for the Circuit Court of Appeals. But have you heard the whole story?