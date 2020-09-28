So much for that turned corner cited by a Health Department doctor Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by 807 in the last 24 hours, to 82,409.

Confirmed cases rose by 786 to 79,521.

Probable cases rose by 21 to 2,528.

Deaths rose by 21 to 1,329

No test number yet. Will add the summary and the governor’s soothing words when it arrives.

I happened to notice this Tweet today on the number of days it has taken over the course of the pandemic to add 100 more deaths in Arkansas. It is behind, of course.

Our updated infographic on #COVID19 deaths in Arkansas shows how long it took for the total to reach each new 100 mark. See this and more on our COVID-19 in Arkansas web page: https://t.co/rAOzVJAQ32 pic.twitter.com/l98uVrV4Br — ACHI (@ACHI_Net) September 28, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Health Department put Arkansas’s death toll at 1,209. Monday, Sept. 28, seven days later, it stands at 1,329.

If this is turning a corner …..

(If ACH is only counting “confirmed” cases, the death toll Sept. 22 was 1,060, today, seven days later, it is 1,183.)