Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott is apparently more of a match than Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill wants to tussle with.

He’s now declined two debate proposals Elliott accepted — Sept. 29 with the Urban League of Arkansas and Oct. 19 on KATV with Talk Business.

He has agreed to one appearance Oct. 12 on Arkansas PBS.

Said Elliott:

“I appreciate the opportunity to go over my record of working for Arkansas families and my plans to improve our quality of life as a member of Congress. “It doesn’t surprise me that Congressman Hill declined to debate given his record of putting corporate special interests over our interests.”

Hill prefers to put his name on slanderous, dishonest mailers and, occasionally, talk about China. Anything but the interests of voters in the 2nd Congressional District and Donald Trump’s tax cheating, his Affordable Care Act-destroying Supreme Court nominee and the new revelation about targeting black voters for suppression in 2016.