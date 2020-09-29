When Governor Hutchinson said the regular White House coronavirus task force report would be discussed at his weekly spin-and-grin today, I figured it contained news. Good or bad?

Bad. Still in the red zone (though we’ve been higher before than 7th worst). Still yellow zone for positive tests, but 16th highest and above the rate considered safe by most world authorities. Two-thirds of the counties have community transmission. New cases double the national average. The death rate almost doubles the national average. Questions continue about possible underreporting of hospitalizations. Pulaski County is still a red zone.

But here’s a lifeboat for the governor to grab: “stability in new cases and positivity over the last week.”

Here’s the full report.