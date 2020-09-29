Governor Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing began with a tribute to Atkins Superintendent Jody Jenkins, who died last night from coronavirus complications.

A reporter asked later about his concern about further deaths and serious sickness among school staff. “The constant lesson whether you are at church or school or the grocery store, it’s possible to get COVID if you’re not careful. We want to make the environment as safe as possible and we work on that every day.”

His answer was similar to a question about the White House report this week that two-thirds of Arkansas counties indicate community spread. Precautions need to be taken, he said. But he suggested that actions have produced a flattening of the new case growth curve, if not a decline.

It was a day short in encouraging news. The governor did say the state positivity rate was going down, to about 6 percent over a seven-day rolling average. The oldest age group, older than 65, now has the highest growth rate in new cases, not a good thing given older people’s higher susceptibility to death from COVID complications.

Today’s COVID-19 count (update with posted revisions to numbers given earlier)

Arkansas reported 482 new “confirmed” cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 80,003. With 224 new antigen test-confirmed “probable” cases, the total daily increase was 706, to 2,752 in that category. The state’s total case count thus is now is 82,755. Hospitalizations dropped six to 490. Deaths grew by another 21 among confirmed cases, to 1,204. Counting earlier deaths related to probable cases, the total death toll is now 1,350. The state is adding more than 100 deaths a week, the fastest growth rate during the pandemic.

Tests performed in 24 hours: 5,394 PCR and 1,167 antigen. Together, the positivity rate today topped 10 percent.

The top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Washington, 65; Pulaski, 47; Sebastian, 33, and Benton, 31.

The update:

Other topics and Q&A

The White House task force report: Good news, he said, just as I predicted he’d say about the litany of very bad news. I nailed it. He cited the sentence about stability in new cases and test positivity in the last week. Cases are still too high, he conceded. He lauded the White House for increasing the state’s testing capacity.

Schools: He emphasized that active cases had dropped in public schools and colleges. This is very important, he said. “Actions make a difference,” he claimed. But we know there’s no formal procedure for determining when a case is no longer active, nor does it recognize lingering symptoms. Also, the state’s figures on cases are lagging behind cases reported by the school districts.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said 36 schools were under modified operations. 93 others that had modified operations are now operating again as “normal,” whatever that means in these circumstances. He said he continues to receive “feedback” from teachers about the difficulties of balancing in-person and remote students. He said the state was working on that, but he didn’t specify how.

The governor said a recent run of high cases was reflective of both community spread and increased testing. The hope is that with a decline in positivity rates will eventually mean fewer cases. “We are making slow progress forward,” Health Director Jose Romero said. “But it will take time to reach a definite low point.”

Why expand virtual charter school if that’s not the optimal form of education, the governor was asked. It’s only an option, the governor said, in all school districts. Education Secretary Johnny Key said the local union’s request for all-virtual classes “leaves students out.” Some want in-class instruction. He said the union “demand” was unreasonable and didn’t meet the needs of students and teachers.

Key answered a question I’ve so far been stonewalled on. He said the state deployed state Education Department employees to be substitutes if needed. But the staff was released later in the morning Monday when the district said it could meet needs without them.

UPDATE: FOI material shows the department asked for volunteers from the department to be at schools by 7:45 a.m. Monday to be sure classes could remain small in numbers of students. The call went out about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Poore had informed Key of the effort to round up substitutes at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, about 20 minutes after Randy Rutherford at LRSD informed principals of the coming action. They sent two department staff to each of 12 elementary schools. When they learned that only about 100 teachers took part in working from home, they were notified that they likely wouldn’t be needed and could return to state jobs.

Hutchinson applauded some Little Rock teachers for “resisting the pressure of the union” not to be in class Monday. He said Little Rock Education Association had set an impossible bar by refusing to go to classrooms until there were fewer than 5 new cases a day in the state. “They set the bar too high,” he said.