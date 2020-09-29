The Little Rock School District has canceled afternoon sessions planned today to mete out unspecified discipline to 69 teachers who worked from home Monday rather than reporting to school buildings. But they will be dealt with individually and they’ve been promised action will come for their insubordination.

A district statement released to the public:

We appreciate the efforts of all of the teachers who showed up yesterday and the fact that learning continued for our students. Well over 90% of our teachers were present and demonstrated their commitment to the students and parents of this community. These are challenging times as we deal with COVID-19 but our focus remains to support all students to help them achieve success. We know that our community, families and majority of our staff want us to all work together to impact the learning of LRSD students in both the virtual and in-person settings. We were made aware that the Little Rock Education Association (LREA) withdrew its job action for members to not report to schools to handle in-person learning. The announcement came very late and we are still gathering information. We will delay the delivery of pending disciplinary action today for the 69 employees who participated in a job action and those will be handled as individual personnel matters.

Superintendent Mike Poore’s letter to teachers (provided to me by a source) was harsher, though perhaps not as harsh as his overlord, state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, would have liked.

I still have a request pending for the form of the letter prepared to give teachers at disciplinary sessions today. Even if they are not sent, they should be available under the open records law.