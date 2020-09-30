The attorney general’s office has sued Fayetteville medical providers over bogus treatment for COVID-19.

The lawsuit is against Arkansas Regenerative Medical Center, the firm’s medical director Dr. Sarah Knife Chief and chiropractor Serge Francois for promoting to Northwest Arkansas’s Latino community stem cell and ozone therapies, costing upwards of $3,000, to combat COVID-19.

The news release continued:

In early 2020, ARMC, Chief, and Francois used a popular Hispanic radio station and even employed the station’s DJ in an effort to reach Latino consumers, who were being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. ARMC advertised on its website and Facebook page stem cell treatments and ozone therapy, claiming that they were “very effective” against COVID-19 and would allow employees to return to work more quickly. Consumers were charged upwards of $3,000 for the useless treatments. The CDC states there are no known drugs or other therapeutics presently approved by the FDA to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed in Washington County Circuit Court under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. It seeks restitution and penalties.