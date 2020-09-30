By
Max Brantley
On
2:13 pm

The attorney general’s office has sued Fayetteville medical providers over bogus treatment for COVID-19.

The lawsuit is against Arkansas Regenerative Medical Center, the firm’s medical director Dr. Sarah Knife Chief and chiropractor Serge Francois for promoting to Northwest Arkansas’s Latino community stem cell and ozone therapies, costing upwards of $3,000, to combat COVID-19.

The news release continued:

In early 2020, ARMC, Chief, and Francois used a popular Hispanic radio station and even employed the station’s DJ in an effort to reach Latino consumers, who were being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. ARMC advertised on its website and Facebook page stem cell treatments and ozone therapy, claiming that they were “very effective” against COVID-19 and would allow employees to return to work more quickly. Consumers were charged upwards of $3,000 for the useless treatments. The CDC states there are no known drugs or other therapeutics presently approved by the FDA to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The lawsuit was filed in Washington County Circuit Court under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. It seeks restitution and penalties.

Advertisement

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Push polling underway to kill popular ballot measures
Tags

Commenting FAQs