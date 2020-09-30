Catching up here on the arrest of the pastor of the House of Refuge and Deliverance church in Mayflower on drug charges. He reportedly told police he had used meth at his church with members.
The pastor, Lloyd Lasker Jr., was charged with being an ex-con in possession of a firearm and drug possession.
Police began investigating the welfare of a 21-month-old who was with his mother at the church Sept. 18, the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway reported.
The child’s mother claimed the nearly-2-year-old child “was possessed by a demon.”
The boy, who suffered “a brain bleed and extreme malnourishment, was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted into the ICU on Sept. 18,” according to a search warrant affidavit. Court records show that Little requested the warrant to search the church for drugs and firearms and any evidence regarding a possible domestic battery charge against Lasker.
When questioned by the detective on Sept. 22, the Mayflower pastor admitted he had performed exorcisms on the child. The pastor also said “he has used meth in the church several times,” including with the child in question’s mother and “many other members in the church,” the detective wrote in her search warrant request.