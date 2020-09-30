Another bad day for Arkansas. Almost 942 new cases, which is roughly equal to about a 10 percent positive test rate, and the death count continues to rise at a rate of more than 100 per week, far in excess of the rate in the first months of the pandemic.

The usual counties top the list. Said the governor:

“Today’s numbers show a continued decline in our 7-day positivity rate with consistently high testing numbers each day. We have administered over 1 million COVID-19 tests since March and we have the infrastructure and supplies to increase our capacity as needed.”

I believe he refers only to the PCR positivity rate. The whopping positivity rate on antigen tests (more often taken by symptomatic people) offsets that improvement.

In coronavirus news today, the University of Alabama has canceled the 2021 spring break. They just aren’t Ready for Business like Arkansas is.

Just today, Arkansas Business quoted Stueart Walton, the governor’s economic recovery task force leader, that the state is “emerging” from the pandemic and ready to start attracting “lifestyle” residents. He mentioned it would help if the governor would make permanent some pandemic measures, presumably including protecting businesses from lawsuits. Protecting workers? Customers? These are secondary considerations.