An overbearing bully’s cavalcade of lies embarrassed America on a world stage last night. The debacle prompted two questions and a quick review of morning email suggests I am not alone:

Should we have any more debates?

If we do, who could stand to watch?

Donald Trump won’t change. He will continue to change the topics, defend white supremacists and attack the foundation of our democracy, the voting process.

Vote Biden. Lest Trump take the country down with him.

Remember when Al Gore was pilloried for a sigh during a debate? Last night, wrote Eric Boehlert, one who said debates should end:

