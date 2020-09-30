“Undecided” Ruthie from Pennsylvania: It was like Biden was trying to “win an argument with a crackhead” https://t.co/cH49hYtZIp
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 30, 2020
An overbearing bully’s cavalcade of lies embarrassed America on a world stage last night. The debacle prompted two questions and a quick review of morning email suggests I am not alone:
Should we have any more debates?
If we do, who could stand to watch?
Donald Trump won’t change. He will continue to change the topics, defend white supremacists and attack the foundation of our democracy, the voting process.
Vote Biden. Lest Trump take the country down with him.
Remember when Al Gore was pilloried for a sigh during a debate? Last night, wrote Eric Boehlert, one who said debates should end:
Shedding all semblance of decency, let alone public civility, a desperate Trump turned Tuesday’s presidential debate not only into a brawl, but also a national embarrassment. Behaving like a petulant teenager, Trump rolled his eyes, constantly interrupted, hectored, tried to pick fights, and generally made a fool of himself as more than 80 million Americans tuned in, most of whom were likely thinking, ‘What have we become as a nation?’