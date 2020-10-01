Res ipsa loquitur. That’s Latin for the numbers speak for themselves.

And they also speak for the teachers in a chaotic school situation who have health concerns judged absurd by the Hutchinson administration.

The positivity rate may be below 10 (9ish) but it’s well above the 5 percent danger point used by the White House task force. And deaths continue at a clip averaging more than 100 per week.

The governor’s spin (no briefing so no grin available):

“I never like the increase in cases, but I am encouraged by fewer hospitalized, the increased testing and the decline of active cases in K-12 and colleges. There were over 12,000 PCR and antigen tests yesterday, which is a record for our daily reporting. This high testing volume is vital to our efforts to slow the spread of this virus. Remember, we all have to be disciplined and serious about COVID-19.”

Decline in active cases in K-12 and colleges.

Well-played governor, given the 235 case rise in ALL cases and the fact that there are many doubts about the numbers being produced by schools and colleges.

Just Tuesday, Stueart Walton said Arkansas was “emerging” from the pandemic. Meet you at happy hour, Stu.