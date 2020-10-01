Governor Hutchinson shifted topics today to computer access and education. (Full discussion at the YouTube link.)

He said the state would invest additional money to increase the speed of Internet service in public schools next year from 200 kilobits per second per user to at least 1 megabit per second. and that T Mobile was providing 18,000 Internet hotspots and data to schools in Arkansas without charge for five years. He also released an extensive report by a computer science/cybersecurity task force.

The last included many recommendations and Hutchinson announced his choices for top priorities beginning with making a computer science credit a requirement for high school graduation. His priorities:

Advertisement

Some will take time and legislative action. He said he hoped the graduation requirement would be immediate, though phased in so that juniors and seniors wouldn’t be covered.