Interesting. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer pulled a parliamentary ploy that forced a Senate vote on a bill to stop funding the Trump administration lawsuit to kill the Affordable Care Act.

The vote was 51-43 in favor in the Republican-maority Senate, but 60 votes were needed for passage. Of course Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman voted to continue to support killing the Affordable Care Act.

But these Republicans joined the Democrats: Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Martha McSally of Arizona. All face strong Democratic opponents. Republican Lisa Murkowski also voted for the measure.

You think maybe Obamacare is more popular today than it once was?

Great story here about an Iowa farmer giving Ernst hell for her votes against the Affordable Care Act.

Could there be a nervous voter besides Collins in the coming vote to put Amy Coney Barrett, a foe of the Affordable Care Act, on the U.S. Supreme Court? We could hope.