Senate Republicans just blocked a unanimous vote on a resolution condemning white supremacy. It passed the House unanimously. They said that after 9 months of the legislation languishing that the committees of jurisdiction needed to look at it and consider their “equities.” — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 1, 2020

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, used an old Tom Cotton trick, refusing to allow a vote by unanimous consent.

On what, you ask?

A bill to expand the effort to go after white supremacist terrorists.

From the report by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act cannot wait,” the ADL said in a tweet. “It should be an uncontroversial priority to establish federal offices to address domestic terrorism and ensure federal employees are trained on the threat. We urge @SenRonJohnson to immediately explain and to reconsider.” In its preamble, the bill, approved in a unanimous voice vote last month in the House, cites a number of attacks carried out by white supremacists in recent years, including deadly assaults in synagogues in Pittsburgh and in Poway, California. The Trump administration has rolled back some tracking of white supremacists.

Where were Tom Cotton and John Boozman?