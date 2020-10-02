Since the end of daily briefings by the governor, the Health Department has been releasing daily changes in COVID-19 numbers later in the afternoon.

It seems to be deferring to the governor, allowing hinm to release the numbers first, with his daily emphasize-the-positive message.

Today was no different. So sorry for the late post. Lots more cases. More deaths. More active cases. But, said the governor:

“We’ve received our first shipment of over 59,000 of the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests from the federal government. Today was another record breaking day of testing. This is welcome news as we continue to increase our testing efforts. This weekend, let’s all do our part to protect ourselves and others.”