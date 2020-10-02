Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and begun quarantine.

The confirmation came about 1 a.m. Eastern, several hours after news that top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

The president’s physican said the couple is well, but didn’t say if they exhibited any symptoms.

A planned trip to Florida for a rally today was canceled.

Among the many well-wishers:

