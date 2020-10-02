Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and begun quarantine.
The confirmation came about 1 a.m. Eastern, several hours after news that top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.
The president’s physican said the couple is well, but didn’t say if they exhibited any symptoms.
A planned trip to Florida for a rally today was canceled.
Among the many well-wishers:
🔻
Vladimir Putin sent a message of encouragement to @realDonaldTrump, wishing him and the @FLOTUS a speedy recovery and expressing sincere support at this difficult moment:
“I am sure that your inherent vitality, vigour and optimism will help you overcome the dangerous virus” pic.twitter.com/5v6nuDvGOl
— Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) October 2, 2020