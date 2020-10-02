Hendrix College, in a financial struggle amid the pandemis, has announced it is cutting tuition for students who enter in the fall of the 2021 school year.

The school is teaching virtually currently.

From a release:

In recent years, costs have risen dramatically at institutions across the country, including Hendrix. While rising costs are concerning, families rarely pay the full published cost of tuition after financial aid and scholarships are awarded, making the actual cost of attending college difficult to discern. “By lowering our tuition, we want to let those students and families know that we hear their concerns and, most importantly, they can come to Hendrix,” said Arnold, adding that the College is able to offer generous need- and merit-based financial assistance thanks to philanthropic support from alumni and friends. Hendrix will continue to offer competitive academic- and need-based scholarships and financial aid to students who apply and are accepted.

More information on the “tuition reset” here.

The release said about current students: