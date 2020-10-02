The September report on state tax haul shows the income only barely below the same month last year, pre-pandemic, and well ahead of the very conservative forecast.

Example: Gross revenues of $661.5 million in September were only $3.1 million, or .5 percent, below last year and $73.7 million, or 12.5 percent, above forecast.

One quarter of the year is done and the budget is running $158.8 million (surplus in other words) ahead of the net revenue budget on which state spending is based.

Tell me again why the state had to put $165 million out of commission from lagniappe federal virus aid to provide a $10 million tax cut to the biggest businesses in Arkansas.

The report includes whopping year-over-year collections in two key categories — personal income tax and sales tax.

Another thought: Given that the state has already created $180 million in extra funding annually for the Arkansas Department of Transportation and a budget surplus is building despite that, do we really need to sock taxpayers with a permanent half-cent $300 million sales tax increase devoted solely to the unaccountable highway agency?

Here’s the full report.