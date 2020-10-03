The case count grows and deaths continue to mount at a pace of more than 100 per week, but the governor is ever ready with some spin:

There are 746 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We continue to see remarkable testing numbers with over 11,000 total tests yesterday. This virus can affect anyone, and it’s more important than ever to wear a mask, keep your distance, and frequently wash your hands.

We’re still in the danger zone in the positivity rate of tests.

Which brings me to an interesting Twitter thread about a Toronto medical officer’s decision to stop contact tracing. There aren’t enough tracers to do an adequate job when the number of new cases is high, the doctor writes. Arkansas is experiencing far more cases with fewer tracers than the Canadian example, FYI.

Getting people to wear masks (even at rodeos and the Governor’s Mansion) might be more productive

A brief thread in support of @TOPublicHealth ‘s announced decision to stop contact tracing right now (and hopefully be allowed to focus on the kinds of population-level interventions @epdevilla and @JohnTory discussed yesterday (https://t.co/BiLmq71qWx) — David Fisman (@DFisman) October 3, 2020

The line is open.