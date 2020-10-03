Wow—after presser, source familiar with the president’s health tells White House pool: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 3, 2020

This was just posted on Twitter by a correspondent for Politico.

This statement was provided to reporters following a more upbeat report from the White House physician. The Guardian account of that report:

Trump has received antibody therapy and is on a five-day treatment of remdesivir.

Conley says the president has been “fever free” for 24 hours and is in “good spirits”. He says Trump is not on oxygen and has not needed any today. Conley will not put a date on releasing the president as it’s “hard to tell” this early. Conley says he is hopeful the president will not need to go on oxygen in the future. He is repeatedly asked if the president has ever been on oxygen since his diagnosis. Conley says he is not on oxygen now. “The first week of Covid and in particular the days seven to 10 are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made,” Conley said. “Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are resolving and improving.”

Summary of confusing events this morning from the New York Times.