So how about this? A job action cost 69 brave Little Rock teachers several days of pay (help them here) but maybe Education czar Johnny Key got the message that teachers are not only endangering themselves they are being asked to do too much balancing in-school and virtual students.
The Little Rock School District, which is run by Key, announced Friday this bit of relief: An early release of in-person students one day a week, supposedly for some teacher relief. But don’t believe everything you read. Teachers say they had little input in this plan and have lots of criticism of the plan.
You might remember that the school year began with the state demanding five days a week in class (though students could opt to learn at home, increasing the workload of teachers to effectively teach two classes at once). Some districts have acknowledged the undue burden by scheduling a day of virtual learning. Children must be allowed to go to school buildings, but it’s mostly a catchup day for teachers.
It wouldn’t do for the state to give Little Rock teachers a FULL day, mind you. They are union deadbeats, see, and Johnny Key prefers to whip them, at least figuratively. But here’s a few hours of relief for them. Reviews are poor on a Facebook page in which many teachers participate. Personnel committee members said this plan didn’t come from teachers.
Some other comments on the Facebook page, names omitted:
Is there a sarcastic confetti response? Thanks for acknowledging that my house is on fire, but what’s this little bucket of water going to do? My planning time was already in the afternoon so this is adding a little more time. No worries, I’ll continue to work through lunch, leave late each day and work at home. That’s what teachers do
Two hours isn’t even close to long enough, but I guess it’s better than what it is now. If we had assigned teachers for virtual and in-person, we wouldn’t need this.
This is NOT enough time to do anything. We need a full day. I would rather have my babies in the class with me.
Another muddy as hell plan.
Half ass bullshit
Nonsense
Scheduling nightmareStupid stupid! It also says students may stay on campus at the bottom. Who is going to supervise these students?
Conway is doing a full day of optional f2f on Fridays – no tests or new material will be covered. Students coming to school on Friday will be on their computer all day.I’m on the Personnel Policy Committee. We were told to go back & ask certified staff for ideas. I can assure you we didn’t come up with this convoluted plan, but I’ve heard Poore say multiple times this week how they “asked PPC” for ideas. Well, sure, they asked. But PPC never had anything after that to vote on or make recommendations on any proposals. I can promise we didn’t come up with something like this.As a parent, how does this affect my student who is dismissed early on Wednesday? What about the last two classes he should be in at school?Virtual learning has been a nightmare for parents and caregivers. The district is surely aware of this. Students, parents, and teachers would be better served if training for Schoology was provided, streamlining of platforms, coordination between teachers about delivery of lessons so it is not a nightmare for families with multiple children. The delivery system is a major problem. The district admin are absolutely ignoring the elephant in the room.
This is laughable! What are we actually going to get done in a couple hours (that’s what it will be by the time everyone leaves and teachers sit down). They also mentioned data and intervention in the video released….how about giving us TIME to make good lessons that are thought out and not just trying to hastily get something up for the week because we are spread so thin. What use is data or intervention when the lessons are not worth taking data on and the platform is still so unknown for us all.If you really want to know what teachers and parents think send out a survey or will you get real answers that you will do nothing with yet again?I never usually speak out but this is absolutely ridiculous and completely UNSUSTAINABLE demands put on teachers this year!!!