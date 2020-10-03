So how about this? A job action cost 69 brave Little Rock teachers several days of pay (help them here) but maybe Education czar Johnny Key got the message that teachers are not only endangering themselves they are being asked to do too much balancing in-school and virtual students.

The Little Rock School District, which is run by Key, announced Friday this bit of relief: An early release of in-person students one day a week, supposedly for some teacher relief. But don’t believe everything you read. Teachers say they had little input in this plan and have lots of criticism of the plan.

You might remember that the school year began with the state demanding five days a week in class (though students could opt to learn at home, increasing the workload of teachers to effectively teach two classes at once). Some districts have acknowledged the undue burden by scheduling a day of virtual learning. Children must be allowed to go to school buildings, but it’s mostly a catchup day for teachers.

It wouldn’t do for the state to give Little Rock teachers a FULL day, mind you. They are union deadbeats, see, and Johnny Key prefers to whip them, at least figuratively. But here’s a few hours of relief for them. Reviews are poor on a Facebook page in which many teachers participate. Personnel committee members said this plan didn’t come from teachers.

Some other comments on the Facebook page, names omitted:

Is there a sarcastic confetti response? Thanks for acknowledging that my house is on fire, but what’s this little bucket of water going to do? My planning time was already in the afternoon so this is adding a little more time. No worries, I’ll continue to work through lunch, leave late each day and work at home. That’s what teachers do Two hours isn’t even close to long enough, but I guess it’s better than what it is now. If we had assigned teachers for virtual and in-person, we wouldn’t need this. This is NOT enough time to do anything. We need a full day. I would rather have my babies in the class with me. Another muddy as hell plan. Half ass bullshit Nonsense

Scheduling nightmare Stupid stupid! It also says students may stay on campus at the bottom. Who is going to supervise these students?