Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott, the candidate for 2nd District Congress, is putting the blame for dishonest ads by a Republican Super PAC where it belongs, on Republican incumbent Rep. French Hill.

The Super PAC is slandering Elliott as a supporter of “Defund the Police,” which she isn’t. Hill says they aren’t his ads. But they are. They are for him. He won’t repudiate them. He’s a liar by proxy. And a hypocrite. His own ads slam Elliott for to help police by providing more money for 911 services. Truth doesn’t matter to the Trump Team, of which Hill is a card-carrying member.