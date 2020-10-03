Great time tonight in El Paso for the Arkansas Rodeo Association Finals. God fearing American patriots – this world’s in trouble when the cowboys are gone! pic.twitter.com/EsQNobRUoM
— Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) October 3, 2020
Posted Friday, the day Donald Trump entered a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 following a super spreader event.
This also is getting attention, a dinner Friday night at the Governor’s Mansion where the honoree was Misty Hunt, Susan Hutchinson’s chief of staff:
Wowapalooza at the Governor’s Mansion seems to have done well with security theater (temp checks & supposed-to-mask if you’re up, OH MY!) – but not so good with actual safety. High society in Little Rock doesn’t need no stinkin’ COVID precautions. @ArkansasBlog @BlueHogReport https://t.co/YusKnvIs8q
— arkepi (@arkepi2020) October 3, 2020
Here’s another shot from that event.
This event you mean? https://t.co/1pHNhqHnPC pic.twitter.com/pVDykXHyCn
— Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) October 3, 2020