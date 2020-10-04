Sundays are typically lower on new COVID-19 cases and today was no exception.

But the death toll continues to be alarming, with 18 more confirmed deaths, as the state steadily averages 100-plus deaths a week.

The governor issued his usual upbeat assessment:

There are 488 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. A decrease in new cases is encouraging, but we cannot let up. Also, the PCR cumulative testing rate is down to 7.7%. We can beat this but it takes all of us following the health guidelines.

Tell it to people at events at your Mansion, governor.

The line is open.