Just sent this video to a Secret Service source who responded: “So reckless and careless and heartless” https://t.co/5DE6Y9GSEe — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 4, 2020

Trump put Secret Service agents at risk so he could do a publicity stunt drive-by for people outside Walter Reed hospital. Stunning.

A Walter Reed attending physician took his opinion to Twitter:

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

As more and more cases are traced to this preventable White House superspreader event, affecting two, and maybe all three branches of the government, the critical lesson remains clear. We CANNOT test our way out of this. 1/ — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 3, 2020

Trump’s narcissism knows no bounds. But we already knew that. His concern for anyone but himself? Nil.