The Little Rock School District issues daily a report on numbers of students and staff newly tested positive for coronavirus or in quarantine because of exposure.

It also posts a weekly summary.

The most recent daily summary, at 3 p.m. Saturday, indicated some concern about student exposure at Forest Heights.

Above is the latest weekly summary.

But what these figures don’t tell you is a cumulative total for the school district this year. For that, you can turn to the state Health Department, with these figures through Thursday (higher than the active case count reported Friday by the district).

151 cases to date in Little Rock (no telling how many have been in quarantine). Second-highest number of active cases in the state. But the boss of the district, state Education czar Johnny Key, said it was “absurd” for teachers to be concerned enough to insist on working remotely.

Little Rock is not alone, by the way.

Reporting from the New York Times says Arkansas ranks No. 2 in cases among the states reporting COVID cases by district. A Twitter comment that’s hard to argue with: