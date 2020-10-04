How did we become so very Soviet? https://t.co/lXW37xZRda — Evelyn Farkas (@EvelynNFarkas) October 4, 2020

So as to present an appearance of Donald Trump in command, he was depicted in video last night making a short statement and signing documents.

A close examination seems to indicate he signed blank pages, something he’s done before for PR purposes.

People had to be brought into a closed room with a COVID-19 sufferer, including an AP photographer to stage the event.

There is a reason people don’t trust the Trump administration and question any representation it makes. At this moment, more than ever, it’s important that the administration be reliable and transparent.

The propaganda arm of the administration went into overdrive.

If only all elected officials had this work ethic. @realDonaldTrump is a true warrior. I have admired this unrelenting drive my entire life. pic.twitter.com/oCwwjrUSJ2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 4, 2020

UPDATE: It gets worse. The White House physician said he dodged questions about the president’s condition yesterday because he didn’t want to influence the virus. I kid you not.

Is… is covid on Twitter https://t.co/4v3gCR6m50 — Dave Weigel, Re-Animator (@daveweigel) October 4, 2020

The alleged doctor is catching hell, deservedly.

