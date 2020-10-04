By
Max Brantley
On
10:39 am

So as to present an appearance of Donald Trump in command, he was depicted in video last night making a short statement and signing documents.

A close examination seems to indicate he signed blank pages, something he’s done before for PR purposes.

People had to be brought into a closed room with a COVID-19 sufferer, including an AP photographer to stage the event.

There is a reason people don’t trust the Trump administration and question any representation it makes. At this moment, more than ever, it’s important that the administration be reliable and transparent.

The propaganda arm of the administration went into overdrive.

UPDATE: It gets worse. The White House physician said he dodged questions about the president’s condition yesterday because he didn’t want to influence the virus. I kid you not.

The alleged doctor is catching hell, deservedly.

