Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas, a grassroots effort for progressive government, has put together a voter guide.

You can see it here. Their release says:

Pulaski County residents can go to VIPVoter.org/my ballot for links to obtain their sample ballot, as well as links to candidates for federal offices, and local elections such as judicial runoffs, school board, and mayoral races.

“So many voters leave ovals blank when they vote,” said Myrna Thomas, an Indivisible Voter Reg Team Lead. “They just don’t know where to find reliable, nonpartisan information on who these folks are who are running for judges or justices of the peace or city council. But these folks decide budgets for our cities and our law enforcement agencies. They make decisions on your children’s schools. And right now, during this pandemic, and when our communities are struggling with issues like reprioritizing law enforcement funding, what could be more important?”

“Undervotes” have a huge impact on election results. An undervote is when a voter does not mark any choice in a given race, although they cast their vote on other races on their ballot. For example, Pulaski County voters weighed in on eight judicial elections this past March. But many voters had no idea who the judicial candidates on their ballot were. So in seven of those eight judicial races, the number of undervotes was greater than the winning margin. In other words, if people who were already voting hadn’t left ovals blank, these voters could have changed the election results in seven races.

While Indivisible LRCA is committed to holding elected officials accountable to values of equity, justice and inclusion in our government, the group launched the VIPVoter.org site earlier this year, to provide a nonpartisan resource for all voters to find information about the election.