The daily count was the lowest on a weekday in a good while, but 21 more deaths continue a toll averaging well more than 100 deaths per week.

The active case count dropped substantially, but hospital admissions are up.

For once, the governor chose not to cherrypick a positive:

“Today we are reminded that more cases leads to increased hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized is too high. While it is manageable, it’s important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19.”

As of 2 p.m. today, there were 224 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 89 of them on ventilators, according to Department of Health figures. A total of 1,002 ICU beds are occupied; so 1 in 5 people in ICU are COVID-19 cases. Statewide, there are 143 available ICU beds.

A death stat: In the week Sept. 25-Oct. 1, there were 876 deaths. Of those, 126 (about 15 percent) were COVID-19 cases and 650 were non-COVID-deaths. In 2017, the most recent year online, deaths averaged at 627 a week.