· Bring my interest and experience in the arts and dedication to do what it takes to create opportunities for those who need them the most.

Advertisement

· Support Town Hall meetings, to hear and discuss concerns of citizens well in advance of decisions made by our board of directors.

· Advocate for better communication between planning and development and affected persons (i.e., neighborhoods, regarding so-called “improvements” that will have direct, irreversible, and probable harmful health outcomes.)

Advertisement

· Advocate for a successful and comprehensive solution to homelessness.

· Fight for “trade school” apprenticeships and fund these by awarding scholarships through coordination with grants writers, private philanthropists and foundations who support these types of training.

· Discuss the multifaceted value provided by our educators, parents, and Little Rock students via the exploration of a truly phenomenal organization (xqsuperschool.org).

· Work for my bosses — the people! The citizenry, privately and as businesses. We all are taxpayers, contributors to the treasury they entrust to the directors to prudently consider while creating annual budgets.

Advertisement

I am Rohn Muse, asking for your vote for at-large city director, position 9.

You may read more about ROHN HERE!

Campaign participation and donations may be made here!

Thank you to everyone who signed my nomination petition as well as the overwhelming numbers of supporters wishing to keep the at-large city director positions intact. Their holistic perspectives coalesce very well with individual and unified ward concerns and initiatives.

Sincerely,

Rohn Muse