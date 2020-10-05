By
Max Brantley
On
1:52 pm

If so, good. If he’s feeling great, good. If treatment has improved since February, good.

Bad: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Better than 200,000 Americans would tell you, if they still lived, that there is reason to fear the virus. Those who’ve stayed well and avoided super spreader events HAVE let it dominate how they live by observing health suggestions.

UPDATE: His doctors continue to dodge many questions.

