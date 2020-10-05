I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

If so, good. If he’s feeling great, good. If treatment has improved since February, good.

Bad: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Better than 200,000 Americans would tell you, if they still lived, that there is reason to fear the virus. Those who’ve stayed well and avoided super spreader events HAVE let it dominate how they live by observing health suggestions.

UPDATE: His doctors continue to dodge many questions.

.@ABC News SPECIAL REPORT: The medical team treating Pres. Trump holds a press briefing at Walter Reed Medical Center. https://t.co/Z3842hLqwv — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020